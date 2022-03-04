Funding available to Vermonters for failed wells, septic systems
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A million dollars in federal ARPA money is available to help Vermonters with failed wells and septic systems.
The money is available through the agency of natural resources and comes with several eligibility requirements, including:
- A failed or inadequate drinking water or wastewater system
- Residential property owners who own and reside on the property
- Single units or owner-occupied multi-family homes, up to four units
- Households earning up to $120,000 per year
Click here for information and to take part in a webinar later this month.
