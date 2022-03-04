Funding available to Vermonters for failed wells, septic systems

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A million dollars in federal ARPA money is available to help Vermonters with failed wells and septic systems.

The money is available through the agency of natural resources and comes with several eligibility requirements, including:

A failed or inadequate drinking water or wastewater system

Residential property owners who own and reside on the property

Single units or owner-occupied multi-family homes, up to four units

Households earning up to $120,000 per year

Click here for information and to take part in a webinar later this month.

