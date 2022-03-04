Advertisement

Hanover community holds vigil for Ukraine

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Dartmouth students gathered with community members Friday afternoon to show their support for Ukraine.

The “We Stand with Ukraine” vigil took place on the Dartmouth Green. Zhenia Dubrova is from eastern Ukraine. She says her parents are in an area controlled by pro-Russian forces and her sister is hiding in a bomb shelter in central Ukraine.

“And we’ve known in Ukraine what the war is for eight years now, but what’s going on now, it’s at the next level. It’s always on my mind. We have other Ukrainian students at Dartmouth. It’s something that we always think of. I don’t know the day of the week it is today but I know it’s the eighth day of the war, you know, it’s something that’s always there,” Dubrova said.

The vigil was organized by the Dartmouth Ukrainian Student Association and the Hanover Friends Meeting.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say last Friday's fatal pileup on I-89 in Milton involved 36 vehicles.
Police: Fatal I-89 pileup largest ever recorded
A dispute between the biggest health care provider in our region and a health insurance company...
Dispute between UVM Health Network, insurance carrier could leave thousands in the lurch
The scene outside the Northern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury Tuesday morning.
Court documents provide new details in St. Jay homicide
File photo
School Threats: The story behind the headlines
An arrest warrant has been issued for an assault that happened before that fatal shooting...
Arrest warrant issued for assault before deadly St. Johnsbury shooting

Latest News

Salt & Bubbles Wine Bar and Market
Supporting women-owned businesses during Women’s History Month: Salt & Bubbles
What to do Saturday, March 5
Students return home after Middlebury College suspends Russia school
Dartmouth Students hold vigil for Ukraine
Hanover community holds vigil for Ukraine
Middlebury college exchange students leave Russia
Students react to leaving Russia as Middlebury College suspends study abroad program