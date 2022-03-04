Hanover community holds vigil for Ukraine

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Dartmouth students gathered with community members Friday afternoon to show their support for Ukraine.

The “We Stand with Ukraine” vigil took place on the Dartmouth Green. Zhenia Dubrova is from eastern Ukraine. She says her parents are in an area controlled by pro-Russian forces and her sister is hiding in a bomb shelter in central Ukraine.

“And we’ve known in Ukraine what the war is for eight years now, but what’s going on now, it’s at the next level. It’s always on my mind. We have other Ukrainian students at Dartmouth. It’s something that we always think of. I don’t know the day of the week it is today but I know it’s the eighth day of the war, you know, it’s something that’s always there,” Dubrova said.

The vigil was organized by the Dartmouth Ukrainian Student Association and the Hanover Friends Meeting.

