Local gas prices climb past $4

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Gas prices are rising around the region and have now surpassed four dollars in the Plattsburgh area.

The price of regular gasoline at one station Friday was $4.09. Three hours later, it was up ten cents to $4.19 at the same gas station. AAA says the national average for gas is $3.83.

Experts say the spike in prices comes from the sanctions placed on Russia. That has some drivers thinking twice about filling their tanks.

“I was driving home last night and I saw it finally reached $4.00 and I thought it was a little bit ridiculous and then today filling up I see it’s $4.19. It’s just not right. I just put in $20. Hopefully, it will go down by the next time I want to fill it up,” said Nick Boncore of Plattsburgh.

Gas Buddy says the highest recorded gas price in the country was recorded in 2008 at $4.10. They expect gas prices will continue to go up in the coming weeks.

