More than $200M going to Vermont land ports of entry

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Millions of federal dollars are coming to Vermont for upgrades at the Canadian border thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law.

More than $150 million will be used at the Highgate Springs border crossing for upgrades to travel lanes and to modernize the facility. The General Services Administration says there are currently seven lanes of travel coming into Vermont and this project would open up an additional four. The goal is to make the border safer and more efficient.

“Be able to process the new traffic that is coming through, or an increase of about 30%. With the new port that we’ll be constructing, we’ll be able to process new POVs, bus lanes, and commercial vehicles. So, additional lanes for that traffic to go through and better circulation of the traffic,” said the GSA’s Patrick Sbardelli.

Border crossings in Alburgh, Beebe Plain, Newport, and Richford will also get money. The GSA says the project could take several years to complete.

