Advertisement

More than $200M going to Vermont land ports of entry

By Cam Smith
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Millions of federal dollars are coming to Vermont for upgrades at the Canadian border thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law.

More than $150 million will be used at the Highgate Springs border crossing for upgrades to travel lanes and to modernize the facility. The General Services Administration says there are currently seven lanes of travel coming into Vermont and this project would open up an additional four. The goal is to make the border safer and more efficient.

“Be able to process the new traffic that is coming through, or an increase of about 30%. With the new port that we’ll be constructing, we’ll be able to process new POVs, bus lanes, and commercial vehicles. So, additional lanes for that traffic to go through and better circulation of the traffic,” said the GSA’s Patrick Sbardelli.

Border crossings in Alburgh, Beebe Plain, Newport, and Richford will also get money. The GSA says the project could take several years to complete.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say last Friday's fatal pileup on I-89 in Milton involved 36 vehicles.
Police: Fatal I-89 pileup largest ever recorded
A dispute between the biggest health care provider in our region and a health insurance company...
Dispute between UVM Health Network, insurance carrier could leave thousands in the lurch
The scene outside the Northern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury Tuesday morning.
Court documents provide new details in St. Jay homicide
File photo
School Threats: The story behind the headlines
An arrest warrant has been issued for an assault that happened before that fatal shooting...
Arrest warrant issued for assault before deadly St. Johnsbury shooting

Latest News

Salt & Bubbles Wine Bar and Market
Supporting women-owned businesses during Women’s History Month: Salt & Bubbles
What to do Saturday, March 5
Students return home after Middlebury College suspends Russia school
Dartmouth Students hold vigil for Ukraine
Hanover community holds vigil for Ukraine
Middlebury college exchange students leave Russia
Students react to leaving Russia as Middlebury College suspends study abroad program