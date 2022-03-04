Advertisement

Police: Fatal I-89 pileup largest ever recorded

Police say last Friday's fatal pileup on I-89 in Milton involved 36 vehicles.
Police say last Friday's fatal pileup on I-89 in Milton involved 36 vehicles.(Courtesy: VSP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police say a fatal multi-car pileup on I-89 in Milton last week involved a total of 36 vehicles and was likely the largest crash in Vermont history.

Police say wintery conditions led to the pileup between exits 17 and 18 Friday evening. Stephen Ahearn, 44, of Highgate, died in the crash. Police say it took nine hours and the help of over a dozen agencies and nine towing services to clear the mess. They say approximately 20 other vehicles that avoided the crash also required a pull-back from a wrecker. None of them sustained damage.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Related Story:

Man dies in 30 car pileup on I-89 in Milton

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dispute between the biggest health care provider in our region and a health insurance company...
Dispute between UVM Health Network, insurance carrier could leave thousands in the lurch
The scene outside the Northern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury Tuesday morning.
Court documents provide new details in St. Jay homicide
File photo
School Threats: The story behind the headlines
An arrest warrant has been issued for an assault that happened before that fatal shooting...
Arrest warrant issued for assault before deadly St. Johnsbury shooting

Latest News

Salt & Bubbles Wine Bar and Market
Supporting women-owned businesses during Women’s History Month: Salt & Bubbles
What to do Saturday, March 5
Students return home after Middlebury College suspends Russia school
Dartmouth Students hold vigil for Ukraine
Hanover community holds vigil for Ukraine
Middlebury college exchange students leave Russia
Students react to leaving Russia as Middlebury College suspends study abroad program