Police: Fatal I-89 pileup largest ever recorded

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police say a fatal multi-car pileup on I-89 in Milton last week involved a total of 36 vehicles and was likely the largest crash in Vermont history.

Police say wintery conditions led to the pileup between exits 17 and 18 Friday evening. Stephen Ahearn, 44, of Highgate, died in the crash. Police say it took nine hours and the help of over a dozen agencies and nine towing services to clear the mess. They say approximately 20 other vehicles that avoided the crash also required a pull-back from a wrecker. None of them sustained damage.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Related Story:

Man dies in 30 car pileup on I-89 in Milton

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.