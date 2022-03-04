Rally-goers call for SUNY funding boost

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Instructors at SUNY Plattsburgh are calling on the state for more funding.

Members of the United University Professionals Union were outside the Angell College Center Friday as part of a week-long rally at SUNY schools across the state. They are calling for $250 million in additional state funding.

They say since 2007, SUNY has lost around $7 billion in direct state funding and that new funding would allow the system to hire more full-time staff and offer more resources to students to improve student retention rates.

“People are saying, ‘Well, enrollment is down in SUNY. So, why is there a need for resources?’ Well, in fact, it’s resources that will bring students back and will get them to succeed. We have attracted students but many have departed before graduating because there is not the support, there isn’t the full-time faculty. What we need is the resources to attract and keep students,” said Fred Kowal, the union’s president.

He says they want to see the money split with one $100 million going to SUNY campuses and $150 million to teaching hospitals.

