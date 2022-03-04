Advertisement

Rally-goers call for SUNY funding boost

SUNY Plattsburgh faculty union members rally Friday for increased systemwide funding.
SUNY Plattsburgh faculty union members rally Friday for increased systemwide funding.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Instructors at SUNY Plattsburgh are calling on the state for more funding.

Members of the United University Professionals Union were outside the Angell College Center Friday as part of a week-long rally at SUNY schools across the state. They are calling for $250 million in additional state funding.

They say since 2007, SUNY has lost around $7 billion in direct state funding and that new funding would allow the system to hire more full-time staff and offer more resources to students to improve student retention rates.

“People are saying, ‘Well, enrollment is down in SUNY. So, why is there a need for resources?’ Well, in fact, it’s resources that will bring students back and will get them to succeed. We have attracted students but many have departed before graduating because there is not the support, there isn’t the full-time faculty. What we need is the resources to attract and keep students,” said Fred Kowal, the union’s president.

He says they want to see the money split with one $100 million going to SUNY campuses and $150 million to teaching hospitals.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say last Friday's fatal pileup on I-89 in Milton involved 36 vehicles.
Police: Fatal I-89 pileup largest ever recorded
A dispute between the biggest health care provider in our region and a health insurance company...
Dispute between UVM Health Network, insurance carrier could leave thousands in the lurch
The scene outside the Northern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury Tuesday morning.
Court documents provide new details in St. Jay homicide
File photo
School Threats: The story behind the headlines
An arrest warrant has been issued for an assault that happened before that fatal shooting...
Arrest warrant issued for assault before deadly St. Johnsbury shooting

Latest News

Salt & Bubbles Wine Bar and Market
Supporting women-owned businesses during Women’s History Month: Salt & Bubbles
What to do Saturday, March 5
Students return home after Middlebury College suspends Russia school
Dartmouth Students hold vigil for Ukraine
Hanover community holds vigil for Ukraine
Middlebury college exchange students leave Russia
Students react to leaving Russia as Middlebury College suspends study abroad program