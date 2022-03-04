Vt. Democrats testing the waters for Gov. Scott challenge

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A slate of Vermont candidates are vying for statewide and congressional offices, but so far no one has officially announced their bid for governor.

The announcement last fall that Senator Patrick Leahy would step down sparked political musical chairs in congressional and state races. Now, as Vermont lawmakers approach the halfway point of the legislative session, more eyes are turning toward the governor’s race, but nobody has officially come forward.

“It’s such a dynamic year because it’s so unusual to have a congressional seat open. So, the fact that we do means that a lot of the folks interested in higher office are interested in running for that office,” said Alex MacLean with the Leonine Public Affairs firm.

Those interested in the governor’s office are likely waiting to see what Republican Governor Phil Scott decides. “Sometime during this legislative session I will make my plans known,” Scott said last month.

It’s widely expected that the popular governor will seek a fourth term, but while he weighs his options- others are testing the waters. Democrat Doug Racine, a former lieutenant governor and Agency of Human Services secretary says he is weighing a bid for lieutenant governor or governor if he gathers enough support.

And Newfane activist and former gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel says she’s also considering challenging Scott.

Analysts say whoever prevails in the August Democratic Primary and challenges Scott would likely face an uphill battle. Scott has enjoyed high approval ratings throughout the pandemic, even during the delta and omicron waves. A January poll placed his approval at 60%, even among Democrats.

“You don’t beat something with nothing. If you’re the Democratic candidate for governor, you have to make the case to the people why we ought to change horses in the middle of the stream,” said Matt Dickinson, a political science professor at Middlebury College. He says that could make fundraising from out-of-state groups a challenge.

Democratic leaders say they will put several candidates forward and build a platform based on some of Governor Scott’s unpopular vetoes. “There’s just great enthusiasm and we know our gubernatorial candidate will have a lot of support,” said Democratic Party Chair Anne Lezak.

Some party members we spoke with say there is a hesitation among some to run since Scott is so popular. May 26 is the last day for major party candidates to file petitions to be on the ballot for the August primary, however, candidates entering the race late and winning aren’t unheard of.

Democrat Tom Salmon didn’t announce his bid for governor until August of 1972 and ended up winning.

