Vt. filmmaker documenting dramatic exodus from Ukraine

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Roughly a million people have already fled Ukraine as a result of Russia’s invasion and right now the Ukraine-Poland border is a very busy place.

Experts expect a flood of up to 4 million Ukrainians could eventually flee the country.

Darren Perron spoke with John Marcell. The Rutland County native is at the Ukraine-Poland border covering the refugee crisis for a Slovenian TV company.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.