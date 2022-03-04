Advertisement

Vt. filmmaker documenting dramatic exodus from Ukraine

By Darren Perron
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Roughly a million people have already fled Ukraine as a result of Russia’s invasion and right now the Ukraine-Poland border is a very busy place.

Experts expect a flood of up to 4 million Ukrainians could eventually flee the country.

Darren Perron spoke with John Marcell. The Rutland County native is at the Ukraine-Poland border covering the refugee crisis for a Slovenian TV company.

