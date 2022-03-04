BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Temperatures will turn warmer as we head into the weekend. Saturday will likely be the nicer of the two weekend days with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures reaching the mid 30s. We’ll see some breaks of sun during the morning hours, with clouds thickening up ahead of our next weather system by the end of the day.

Skies will be cloudy on Saturday night with the chance of a light snow and sleet mix. Any accumulation will likely be very light, but could make roads slippery through the early morning hours. Temperatures will warm up on Sunday under cloudy skies. Rain will arrive during the morning hours, and continue through the day. It will be warm and windy with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 50s. Rainfall totals will be light, but with melting snow, we’ll be monitoring rivers and streams for the possibility of isolated ice jam flooding.

Temperatures turn colder on Monday with another weather system bringing a mix of rain and snow to start the work week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. We’ll see lingering snow showers with mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday. Highs through the rest of the week will be running a few degrees above normal. Highs through Friday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

