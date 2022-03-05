Advertisement

Latchis Theater hosts circus for first live show in two years

By Erin Brown
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in two years, the Latchis Theater is hosting a live performance.

On Saturday and Sunday, international circus artists will be performing at the theater for the New England Center for Circus Arts’ (NECCA) 12th annual fundraiser called Circus Spectacular.

The show will feature 10 performers.

Serenity Smith Forchion, the producer of Circus Spectacular, says there will be a mix of performers, from aerials to groundwork to comedy.

“We have a cirque wheel artist who does an acrobatic act on a spinning wheel on the ground. We have a juggler who’s coming in. He actually went through our youth troupe program. He trained in Quebec and has toured all over the world,” Smith Forchion said. “We have tall aerial acts and they were both on Cirque du Soleil before the pandemic shut them down, so I’m really excited to see that.”

The show will be held Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. The show can also be viewed via livestream. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say last Friday's fatal pileup on I-89 in Milton involved 36 vehicles.
Police: Fatal I-89 pileup largest ever recorded
The scene outside the Northern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury Tuesday morning.
Court documents provide new details in St. Jay homicide
Students return home after Middlebury College suspends Russia school
While Russia and the U.S. stand at odds over Ukraine, Burlington maintains its lengthy and...
Supporters dismayed by suspension of Russia sister city program
A dispute between the biggest health care provider in our region and a health insurance company...
Dispute between UVM Health Network, insurance carrier could leave thousands in the lurch

Latest News

Thomas McConvey finished with a career-high five goals
UVM men’s lacrosse gets back in win column against Bryant
It’s the Slaters second bowling title in the past three years
Fair Haven claims third state team bowling title
Anna Olson scores career-high 22 points to propel Cats past Binghamton in quarterfinals
UVM women’s hoops rally in fourth quarter to advance to America East semifinals
High School Girl's Basketball State Championship Saturday 3-5-22
The trail will go from Gallison Hill Road in Montpelier to U-32 Middle & High School, over the...
Money raised to extend Montpelier trail to East Montpelier