Latchis Theater hosts circus for first live show in two years

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in two years, the Latchis Theater is hosting a live performance.

On Saturday and Sunday, international circus artists will be performing at the theater for the New England Center for Circus Arts’ (NECCA) 12th annual fundraiser called Circus Spectacular.

The show will feature 10 performers.

Serenity Smith Forchion, the producer of Circus Spectacular, says there will be a mix of performers, from aerials to groundwork to comedy.

“We have a cirque wheel artist who does an acrobatic act on a spinning wheel on the ground. We have a juggler who’s coming in. He actually went through our youth troupe program. He trained in Quebec and has toured all over the world,” Smith Forchion said. “We have tall aerial acts and they were both on Cirque du Soleil before the pandemic shut them down, so I’m really excited to see that.”

The show will be held Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. The show can also be viewed via livestream. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.