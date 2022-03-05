Supporting women-owned businesses during Women’s History Month: Salt & Bubbles

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Drink wine. Break bread. Share community. That’s the motto of Salt & Bubbles Wine Bar and Market.

Kayla Silver opened Salt & Bubbles in June 2021. She says her mission is pretty simple. She wanted to create a space for people who like wine to relax and just enjoy it.

“I notice more often than not that people would sort of shy away, saying ‘Well, I like wine but I’m not a wine connoisseur,’” Silver said. “And wanting to create a space that was really approachable and made people feel at home, and that wine was just kind of something that they could enjoy, too, and feel a part of as well.”

Silver says at Salt & Bubbles, they focus on small production, family-owned and sustainably grown wine-making. They also aim to introduce wine-lovers to products they may not know about.

“Broadening the horizons beyond Napa California Chardonnay and Cabernet and French Bordeaux,” Silver said. “People are pretty usually familiar with some of these really big name categories, but we want to tell you about Chilean wine. We want to tell you about Georgian wine.”

Although they carry products from men, too, Silver says as a women-owned business, they primarily seek out wine from other female entrepreneurs.

“We work with Rosie’s Confections in Winooski. We work with a lot of women winemakers. We work with a woman baker who does a lot of our desserts,” Silver said. “When there is an opportunity to represent really amazing female-owned and female-led products, I don’t really see a reason why we wouldn’t.”

Silver says over the past nine months that Salt & Bubbles has been in business, she’s felt a great amount of support from the community. She hopes she and other women entrepreneurs will continue to get the recognition they deserve.

“There’s definitely a female energy here a lot of the time. That being said, we certainly want all of our male wine friends to come on in, but just this being a woman-owned piece, we love who we are,” Silver siad.

Salt & Bubbles is located inside the Essex Experience.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.