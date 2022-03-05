Advertisement

What to do Saturday, March 5

Let's take a look at what to do Saturday, March 5.
By Kayla Martin
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do Saturday, March 5.

The 25 annual Kids Vt Camp & School Fair is happening at the Hilton in Burlington Saturday. Kids and adults can stop by to explore, research, and ask questions about the various vendors on site. The event is free and available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The friends of the Fletcher Free Library are hosting a book sale Saturday.

The name of the event is Bigger, Better, Book sale. You can browse a variety of mediums like physical books, CDs, and DVDs. The library is looking to find new homes for these books and raise money for programming. You can stop by to shop or do so online. The event goes from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Sugarmaking season is back.

Palmer’s Sugarhouse in Shelburne is housing a Sugar on Ice event to celebrate. There will be maple favorites like cotton candy and donuts for sale on site. Guests are welcome to stay and watch sap boil or take to the local trails. Guests are also allowed to visit goats during their stay. The fun starts at 11 a.m. and goes on until 4 p.m. Saturday.

