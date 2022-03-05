Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 7:22 AM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will have more clouds than sun, but it will otherwise be a pleasant day to be outdoors, with highs in the low to mid 30s. A warm front will then move through the region tonight, with a light mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Any precipitation will be light and patchy, so big impacts aren’t expected. Still, some roads may become a bit slick, so use caution if you’re traveling. We’ll then have a very spring-like day Sunday, with highs in the 50s, and some spots possibly hitting 60 degrees. Showers are likely, though heavy rain isn’t expected. That said, we’ll need to watch the rivers and streams for possible flooding, due to existing ice jams. It will be windy, with some gusts over 40 mph. A cold front will come through early Sunday evening, stalling just to our south.

Monday will have a low pressure ride along the said front. This will bring a rain/snow mix, with rain in central and southern parts of the region, and a mix or snow in northern areas. We’ll keep you posted. The system will move out Monday night, possibly ending as some snow. A few flurries are possible Tuesday. Wednesday is looking pleasant.

Another storm system may affect our region Thursday or Friday, but models are all over the place with that one. There is the chance for showers and snow showers, but we’ll keep an eye on it.

