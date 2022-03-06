Burlington Irish Heritage Festival begins

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Irish Heritage Festival kicks off on Sunday.

It’s celebrated every year around St. Patrick’s Day.

Elizabeth O’Dowd, one of the organizers, says people who started the festival 27 years ago were upset with how Irish culture is portrayed on St. Patrick’s Day and wanted to show that there’s more depth to the culture.

This year, the events committee put together a series of events to show what Ireland has to offer.

“It’s an honor to be a part of it and it’s a thrill when it all comes together and you’re there for the events, you see people enjoying things and you interact with all of the performers and everything,” said O’Dowd.

There will be a genealogy workshop, an exploration of Irish dance and music, a poetry reading, and an introduction to the Irish language. For a full list of events, click here.

The festival is set to end on March 30.

