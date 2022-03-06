Advertisement

Burlington, South Burlington to consider bike, pedestrian corridor

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington and South Burlington are working to develop a possible bike and pedestrian route connecting the two cities.

The Chittenden County Regional Planning Committee is exploring possibilities. The corridor for connections looks to build routes along Queen City Park Road and Austin Drive, from the Hannaford plaza on Route 7 to the Burlington Bike path at Oakledge Park.

“Both cities have really greatly expanded their bike/pedestrian networks, and they are really trying where they can to make connections so that people can travel both for work or for recreation,” said Christine Ford, the commission’s senior transportation planner.

There will be a public meeting on March 9 where the towns will discuss different options for how the path could be set up. For instance, the route could be a separate bike path or a two-way path.

From there, concepts will be brought to the public for feedback and alternatives.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say last Friday's fatal pileup on I-89 in Milton involved 36 vehicles.
Police: Fatal I-89 pileup largest ever recorded
The scene outside the Northern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury Tuesday morning.
Court documents provide new details in St. Jay homicide
Students return home after Middlebury College suspends Russia school
While Russia and the U.S. stand at odds over Ukraine, Burlington maintains its lengthy and...
Supporters dismayed by suspension of Russia sister city program
A dispute between the biggest health care provider in our region and a health insurance company...
Dispute between UVM Health Network, insurance carrier could leave thousands in the lurch

Latest News

Thomas McConvey finished with a career-high five goals
UVM men’s lacrosse gets back in win column against Bryant
It’s the Slaters second bowling title in the past three years
Fair Haven claims third state team bowling title
Anna Olson scores career-high 22 points to propel Cats past Binghamton in quarterfinals
UVM women’s hoops rally in fourth quarter to advance to America East semifinals
High School Girl's Basketball State Championship Saturday 3-5-22
The trail will go from Gallison Hill Road in Montpelier to U-32 Middle & High School, over the...
Money raised to extend Montpelier trail to East Montpelier