Burlington, South Burlington to consider bike, pedestrian corridor

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington and South Burlington are working to develop a possible bike and pedestrian route connecting the two cities.

The Chittenden County Regional Planning Committee is exploring possibilities. The corridor for connections looks to build routes along Queen City Park Road and Austin Drive, from the Hannaford plaza on Route 7 to the Burlington Bike path at Oakledge Park.

“Both cities have really greatly expanded their bike/pedestrian networks, and they are really trying where they can to make connections so that people can travel both for work or for recreation,” said Christine Ford, the commission’s senior transportation planner.

There will be a public meeting on March 9 where the towns will discuss different options for how the path could be set up. For instance, the route could be a separate bike path or a two-way path.

From there, concepts will be brought to the public for feedback and alternatives.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.