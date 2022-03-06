Driver accused of DUI after single-vehicle crash

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A driver is accused of driving drunk after crashing a vehicle and seriously injuring themselves and their passenger.

Vermont State Police say the single-vehicle crash happened Saturday just before 5 p.m. on Interstate 91 in the town of Weathersfield.

Police say the driver, 28-year-old Orion Pfenning, and the passenger, 22-year-old Destiny Demers, were both ejected from the vehicle and were flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

While speaking with Pfenning, troopers noticed signs of impairment and cited Pfenning for DUI and drugs.

Pfenning is set to appear in court in May.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.