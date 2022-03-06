Advertisement

Driver accused of DUI after single-vehicle crash

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A driver is accused of driving drunk after crashing a vehicle and seriously injuring themselves and their passenger.

Vermont State Police say the single-vehicle crash happened Saturday just before 5 p.m. on Interstate 91 in the town of Weathersfield.

Police say the driver, 28-year-old Orion Pfenning, and the passenger, 22-year-old Destiny Demers, were both ejected from the vehicle and were flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

While speaking with Pfenning, troopers noticed signs of impairment and cited Pfenning for DUI and drugs.

Pfenning is set to appear in court in May.

