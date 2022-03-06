Advertisement

Erin Brown is saying goodbye to WCAX

Erin Brown WCAX
Erin Brown WCAX(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Channel 3′s Weekend Morning Anchor Erin Brown is saying goodbye to WCAX this month.

Erin has been at the station for three years. She’s leaving to join WCAX’s sister station, WEEK-TV in Peoria, Illinois. She will anchor WEEK’s morning news every Monday through Friday starting in late March.

Erin’s last show with WCAX will be on Sunday, March 13 at 8 a.m.

