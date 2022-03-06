BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Channel 3′s Weekend Morning Anchor Erin Brown is saying goodbye to WCAX this month.

Erin has been at the station for three years. She’s leaving to join WCAX’s sister station, WEEK-TV in Peoria, Illinois. She will anchor WEEK’s morning news every Monday through Friday starting in late March.

Erin’s last show with WCAX will be on Sunday, March 13 at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.