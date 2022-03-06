Advertisement

Essex Westford School District makes masks optional

The measure will be in effect for all district schools pre-K through 12th grade and on all...
The measure will be in effect for all district schools pre-K through 12th grade and on all school buses starting Monday.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - The Essex Westford School District has moved to make masks optional starting Monday.

The measure will be in effect for all district schools pre-K through 12th grade and on all school buses.

Superintendent Beth Cobb explains the rationale in a letter to families. She cites the CDC and state officials have stressed that universal masking is no longer necessary at this stage of the pandemic and individuals should make the decision based on personal risk.

“We want our students, families, and staff to know how important it is to respect one’s personal choice to mask,” Cobb wrote. “We ask families to help make this message clear. Please have conversations with your children to support their respect and kindness towards others’ choices, whether to wear a mask or not.”

“To all EWSD adults and students in our community, please be mindful that everyone’s situation is different and has unique variables. While some may feel relief and happiness to see an end to universal masking, the endemic phase of COVID-19 may be scary and nerve-racking for others,” she said.

Cobb adds that kids should stay home if they feel sick, and families can pick up a rapid test if needed. She also says the district will halt sending daily cause counts after Friday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say last Friday's fatal pileup on I-89 in Milton involved 36 vehicles.
Police: Fatal I-89 pileup largest ever recorded
The scene outside the Northern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury Tuesday morning.
Court documents provide new details in St. Jay homicide
Students return home after Middlebury College suspends Russia school
While Russia and the U.S. stand at odds over Ukraine, Burlington maintains its lengthy and...
Supporters dismayed by suspension of Russia sister city program
A dispute between the biggest health care provider in our region and a health insurance company...
Dispute between UVM Health Network, insurance carrier could leave thousands in the lurch

Latest News

Thomas McConvey finished with a career-high five goals
UVM men’s lacrosse gets back in win column against Bryant
It’s the Slaters second bowling title in the past three years
Fair Haven claims third state team bowling title
Anna Olson scores career-high 22 points to propel Cats past Binghamton in quarterfinals
UVM women’s hoops rally in fourth quarter to advance to America East semifinals
High School Girl's Basketball State Championship Saturday 3-5-22
The trail will go from Gallison Hill Road in Montpelier to U-32 Middle & High School, over the...
Money raised to extend Montpelier trail to East Montpelier