Essex Westford School District makes masks optional

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - The Essex Westford School District has moved to make masks optional starting Monday.

The measure will be in effect for all district schools pre-K through 12th grade and on all school buses.

Superintendent Beth Cobb explains the rationale in a letter to families. She cites the CDC and state officials have stressed that universal masking is no longer necessary at this stage of the pandemic and individuals should make the decision based on personal risk.

“We want our students, families, and staff to know how important it is to respect one’s personal choice to mask,” Cobb wrote. “We ask families to help make this message clear. Please have conversations with your children to support their respect and kindness towards others’ choices, whether to wear a mask or not.”

“To all EWSD adults and students in our community, please be mindful that everyone’s situation is different and has unique variables. While some may feel relief and happiness to see an end to universal masking, the endemic phase of COVID-19 may be scary and nerve-racking for others,” she said.

Cobb adds that kids should stay home if they feel sick, and families can pick up a rapid test if needed. She also says the district will halt sending daily cause counts after Friday.

