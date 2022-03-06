Skip to content
Weather
COVID-19 Coverage
3 News Now
Who's Hiring
Livestream
Search
Home
News
AP
Contests
National
Wildlife Watch
Livestream
Weather
Closings
Radar
Ski & Board Report
Weather Cams
WCAX Weather App
Weather FAQ
Weather Features
Astronomy
Sports
Community Calendar
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Community Partners
Got a Story Idea?
Jobs
Order Channel 3 News Stories
Internships
Stream News Live and On Demand
Live Events
Newsletter
ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain
JumpOnIT
Video
RSS Feed
Politics
National Politics
Election Results
COVID-19 Map
Foodbanks
How to Watch WCAX
Marketplace
TV Listings
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Across the Fence
Buy Vermont First
Made In Vermont
Business Break
Super Seniors
You Can Quote Me
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Wind Advisory is in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
Fair Haven claims third team bowling state title
It’s the Slaters second title in the past three years
It’s the Slaters second title in the past three years
By
Jake Stansell
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 12:55 AM EST
|
Updated: 8 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Police: Fatal I-89 pileup largest ever recorded
Court documents provide new details in St. Jay homicide
Students return home after Middlebury College suspends Russia school
Supporters dismayed by suspension of Russia sister city program
Dispute between UVM Health Network, insurance carrier could leave thousands in the lurch
Latest News
UVM men’s lacrosse gets back in win column against Bryant
UVM men’s lacrosse gets back in win column against Bryant
Fair Haven claims third state team bowling title
UVM women’s hoops rally in fourth quarter to advance to America East semifinals