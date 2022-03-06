Advertisement

High School Girl’s Basketball State Championship Saturday 3-5-22

Scores and highlights from the final weekend of high school girl’s basketball in Vermont
Scores and highlights from the final weekend of high school girl’s basketball in Vermont
By Jake Stansell
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Division I:

(1) Rice 47, (3) Mt. Mansfield 30

Mt. Mansfield made first D1 title appearance.

Green Knights win first state title since 2012.

Division II:

(6) Mt. Abe 36, (4) Spaulding 33

Eagles claim first crown in four years.

Division III:

(1) Windsor 37, (3) Lake Region 30

Yellow Jackets go back on top as state champs for first time since 2018.

Division IV:

(2) West Rutland 57, (1) Proctor 56

West Rutland takes home its second title in four years.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say last Friday's fatal pileup on I-89 in Milton involved 36 vehicles.
Police: Fatal I-89 pileup largest ever recorded
The scene outside the Northern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury Tuesday morning.
Court documents provide new details in St. Jay homicide
Students return home after Middlebury College suspends Russia school
While Russia and the U.S. stand at odds over Ukraine, Burlington maintains its lengthy and...
Supporters dismayed by suspension of Russia sister city program
A dispute between the biggest health care provider in our region and a health insurance company...
Dispute between UVM Health Network, insurance carrier could leave thousands in the lurch

Latest News

Thomas McConvey finished with a career-high five goals
UVM men’s lacrosse gets back in win column against Bryant
Thomas McConvey finished with a career-high five goals
UVM men’s lacrosse gets back in win column against Bryant
It’s the Slaters second bowling title in the past three years
Fair Haven claims third team bowling state title
It’s the Slaters second bowling title in the past three years
Fair Haven claims third state team bowling title
Anna Olson scores career-high 22 points to propel Cats past Binghamton in quarterfinals
UVM women’s hoops rally in fourth quarter to advance to America East semifinals