High School Girl’s Basketball State Championship Saturday 3-5-22

Division I:

(1) Rice 47, (3) Mt. Mansfield 30

Mt. Mansfield made first D1 title appearance.

Green Knights win first state title since 2012.

Division II:

(6) Mt. Abe 36, (4) Spaulding 33

Eagles claim first crown in four years.

Division III:

(1) Windsor 37, (3) Lake Region 30

Yellow Jackets go back on top as state champs for first time since 2018.

Division IV:

(2) West Rutland 57, (1) Proctor 56

West Rutland takes home its second title in four years.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.