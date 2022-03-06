High School Girl’s Basketball State Championship Saturday 3-5-22
Scores and highlights from the final weekend of high school girl’s basketball in Vermont
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Division I:
(1) Rice 47, (3) Mt. Mansfield 30
Mt. Mansfield made first D1 title appearance.
Green Knights win first state title since 2012.
Division II:
(6) Mt. Abe 36, (4) Spaulding 33
Eagles claim first crown in four years.
Division III:
(1) Windsor 37, (3) Lake Region 30
Yellow Jackets go back on top as state champs for first time since 2018.
Division IV:
(2) West Rutland 57, (1) Proctor 56
West Rutland takes home its second title in four years.
