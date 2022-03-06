Advertisement

Looking Ahead: Week of March 7

Let's take a look at what's happening in our region the week of March 7.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region the week of March 7.

Gov, Phil Scott will celebrate Vermont’s maple season and industry on Monday with the annual ceremonial tree tapping event at the University of Vermont’s Proctor Maple Research Center.

Proctor Maple Research Center, which has been at the forefront of maple research, is celebrating its 75-year anniversary this year.

Gov. Scott will be joined by Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts and several town officials, state legislators, and representatives of the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association.

The event is set to start at 11 a.m.

--

The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority has announced that SKI3 Season Passes will go on sale starting Monday.

SKI3 Season Passes give skiers and riders access to Whiteface, Gore and Belleayre resorts.

For pricing information, click here.

--

One of New England’s biggest snowboarding showcase and clinics exhibitions, the Red Bull Slide-In Tour, is returning THIS week.

From Tuesday to Sunday, X Games gold medalists will make stops at seven ski resorts across five states to showcase their shredding skills and teach at progression park clinics, which will provide opportunities for all riders to get focused training and tips from top athletes.

The tour will stop at Stratton Mountain on Tuesday, Killington on Wednesday, Loon Mountain in New Hampshire on Friday, and Bolton Valley on Sunday.

