Money raised to extend Montpelier trail to East Montpelier

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Cross Vermont Trail Association says it has raised the $200,000 needed to complete the extension of a recreation trail from Montpelier to East Montpelier.

The trail will go from Gallison Road in Montpelier to U-32 Middle & High School, over the new bridge and along the Winooski River to join the existing rail trail at Route 14 in East Montpelier.

The work is expected to take about two years.

The association said it has met a $75,000 challenge grant awarded by the Northern Borders Regional Commission. It says it received a $75,000 state grant and donations from 125 local people.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

