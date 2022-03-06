Supporting women-owned businesses during Women’s History Month: Rev

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - They say empowered women empower women, and that’s exactly what Sarah DeGray has set out to do with her indoor cycling studio in Burlington, Rev.

“We want you to feel strong from the inside out,” said DeGray. “We certainly want everybody to walk through our doors and enjoy what cycling has to offer, what we have to offer. But sometimes it does end up being a women’s group on the bike, but it feels really, really powerful and I’m here for that energy.”

WCAX sat in on a class on Thursday evening. About 30 women showed up to get a full body workout.

At each session, riders put on silent disco noise cancelling headsets to keep the music from escaping the studio and to get them moving.

DeGray says each class is a “dance party on a bike.”

“The LED lights, the music, sort of the moving together, the choreography, it’s really cool,” she said. “It’s meant to make exercise joyful and fun.”

DeGray says the most important thing at Rev is they don’t focus on weight loss or dieting or summer bodies. Instead, they focus on empowerment, feeling good and strong on the inside, and celebrating everything women are — not focusing on what they’re not.

“I really believe that fitness shouldn’t break you down to build you back up. It should make you feel that you’re worthy the way you stepped in the door,” DeGray said. “You don’t have to look a certain way, you don’t have to be in a certain kind of shape, you don’t have to have any experience. We want you to come in and just be present and experience the music. it’s joyful and everybody’s welcomed.”

Rev has been in business since 2012 and just moved to a new location on Pine Street.

