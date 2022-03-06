Advertisement

Vermonters learn more about state’s criminal justice system

By Cam Smith
Published: Mar. 5, 2022
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - More than a dozen members of the Essex community joined a virtual call to learn about Vermont’s criminal justice system.

During the call, participants were broken up into small groups to hear from prosecutors, police officers, and even defense attorneys about their roles in the system. Police training, mental health calls, and substance use were just some of the topics discussed.

“This is an opportunity for catharsis and for education and to understand that we can spark some ideas - because we’re not going to heal this is a 2.5, 3-hour series, but hopefully this will create community and connections that weren’t there before,” Tabitha Moore, an event organizer.

Moore says she is working with members of the criminal justice system to continue theses conversations through other public panels and events.

