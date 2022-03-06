What to do Sunday, March 6

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Sunday, March 6.

Sugarloaf Cabins Bed and Breakfast Is hosting an antique snowmobile show Sunday, March 6. participants will ride, swapmeet, enjoy a bonfire, and even some food. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and will go on until 9 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free and open to the public.

It’s sugar season. That means maple houses are open for business across the state. Morse Farm Sugar Works is hosting a tasting event Sunday, March 6. Sugar on snow and fresh donuts are available for guests. This event costs between $3.75 and $5.75.

Winooski celebrates its 100th municipal birthday with an art exhibit.

The Heritage Winooski Mill Museum has nearly 200 portraits on a display of neighbors, residents, students, business owners, and more. It’s called The 100+ Faces of Winooski. The exhibit is open from Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 6. It’s free to attend and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.