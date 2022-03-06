Advertisement

What to do Sunday, March 6

Let's take a look at what to do in our region.
Let's take a look at what to do in our region.(WCAX)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Sunday, March 6.

Sugarloaf Cabins Bed and Breakfast Is hosting an antique snowmobile show Sunday, March 6. participants will ride, swapmeet, enjoy a bonfire, and even some food. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and will go on until 9 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free and open to the public.

It’s sugar season. That means maple houses are open for business across the state. Morse Farm Sugar Works is hosting a tasting event Sunday, March 6. Sugar on snow and fresh donuts are available for guests. This event costs between $3.75 and $5.75.

Winooski celebrates its 100th municipal birthday with an art exhibit.

The Heritage Winooski Mill Museum has nearly 200 portraits on a display of neighbors, residents, students, business owners, and more. It’s called The 100+ Faces of Winooski. The exhibit is open from Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 6. It’s free to attend and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say last Friday's fatal pileup on I-89 in Milton involved 36 vehicles.
Police: Fatal I-89 pileup largest ever recorded
The scene outside the Northern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury Tuesday morning.
Court documents provide new details in St. Jay homicide
Erin Brown WCAX
Erin Brown is saying goodbye to WCAX
Students return home after Middlebury College suspends Russia school
Taiga Motors says some Vermonters have already purchased their electric snowmobile.
Canadian company launches electric snowmobile campaign in Stowe

Latest News

Here's what you can look ahead to.
Looking Ahead: Week of March 7
Driver accused of DUI after single-vehicle crash
Erin Brown WCAX
Erin Brown is saying goodbye to WCAX
Burlington Irish Heritage Festival begins
Burlington Irish Heritage Festival begins
Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi discuss container designs in this week's In the Garden.
In the Garden: Decorative Containers