YCQM March 6, 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me we take a look behind the headlines as reported school threats have reached a total of 62 so far this school year. What happens to a student that has made a threat? Also guest TJ Donovan, Vermont’s Attorney General, speaks to us about a nationwide investigation into the Social Media App TikTok and it’s impact on mental and physical health of young people.

Host: Darren Perron

