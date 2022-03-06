YCQM March 6, 2022
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me we take a look behind the headlines as reported school threats have reached a total of 62 so far this school year. What happens to a student that has made a threat? Also guest TJ Donovan, Vermont’s Attorney General, speaks to us about a nationwide investigation into the Social Media App TikTok and it’s impact on mental and physical health of young people.
Host: Darren Perron
