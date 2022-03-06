BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Windy and very mild conditions will be the story today. The wind will gust from the southwest to 40 mph at times, but in New York, there may be gusts to 50 mph. This will continue into this evening, then diminish after midnight. It will be unseasonably warm today, with highs in the upper 50s. Even a few low 60s are possible. A lot of snow will be melting, so we’ll need to keep an eye on the rivers and streams for possible flooding. A cold front will then come through late afternoon/early evening. Showers are likely along that, and even a few strong thunderstorms are possible, especially south. There may be brief wind gusts to 60 mph in any thunderstorms. Tonight will be much calmer, with mostly cloudy skies, and lows in the 30s.

For Monday, a low pressure will ride along the stalled-out front. This will bring rain during the day, though it may be mixed with snow, especially near the Canadian border. It will end as a period of snow during the evening, then come to an end overnight. A few inches of snow are possible before the whole thing moves out. Highs on Monday will still be relatively mild...in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Quiet weather is on the way for midweek, and also ideal maple conditions. Tuesday will be colder, with highs in the low 30s. Temperatures will warm back into the low 40s Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will be mainly in the 20s.

Another system will move in Friday, with showers. This will be followed by a much colder Saturday. Highs will be around 30 degrees, with the chance for flurries.

