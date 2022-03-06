Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a pleasant Saturday, we’ll have a much warmer, but more active, Sunday. A warm front will bring a light, patchy mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain into early Sunday morning. Impacts will be minimal, but use caution if you’re traveling, as a few icy spots are possible, especially in the Northeast Kingdom. Showers are then expected, especially late morning as a trough moves through, then another as the cold front moves through late afternoon/early evening. There is the chance for a thunderstorm along the cold front. It will be windy, with some gusts from the southwest to 40 mph. High temperatures will be in the 50s, with a few spots possibly reaching 60 degrees. Though heavy, steady rain isn’t expected, current ice jams on rivers may result in flooding. A low pressure will then ride along the front on Monday, with rain mixed with snow...the best chance for snow in northern sections.

The middle of the week is looking quiet. A few flurries are possible Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday are looking decent. Models are all over the place with another system for Friday and Saturday. At this point, it looks like showers and mountain snow showers Friday, with highs in the 40s. Saturday will be colder, with highs holding around 30 degrees. Some flurries are possible. Overall, it looks like a great week to get the maple sap flowing.

