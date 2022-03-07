Advertisement

NH AG’s office warns of scam charities during crisis in Ukraine

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s attorney general is warning people to avoid scam charities seeking to profit from the crisis in Ukraine.

John Formella says bad actors may target well-intentioned people who simply want to help. He said while most charities are well-intentioned, some may not have the infrastructure needed to deliver assistance.

The office’s Charitable Trusts Unit advises people to check the registration status and experience of charities; be cautious of online fundraising; and not be pressured to share financial information over the phone.

