Better Business Bureau urges caution picking charities to help Ukraine
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many people want to help those in Ukraine and they are thinking of donating money or supplies.
But there are several questions you should ask about any charity that’s claiming to help.
Some of them may be con artists looking to capitalize on the crisis to steal money for themselves.
Others, while legitimate and well-meaning, may not actually have a way to get help into the war-torn areas.
The Better Business Bureau says it’s a reminder to ask questions before you give.
“Doing food drives, blankets, water, things like that, those things are very hard to transport. So you definitely want to see how they are getting there. And also a lot of charities are asking for monetary donations. It’s OK to ask them what it’s for,” said Melanie McGovern of the Better Business Bureau.
Here is a list of BBB-accredited charities that are helping in Ukraine:
Alight | Ukraine Relief Activities
American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee | Ukraine Relief Activities
Americares Foundation | Ukraine Relief Activities
CARE USA | Ukraine Relief Activities
Catholic Relief Services | Ukraine Relief Activities
CHC: Creating Healthier Communities | Ukraine Relief Activities
Direct Relief | Ukraine Relief Activities
Episcopal Relief & Development | Ukraine Relief Activities
Heart to Heart International | Ukraine Relief Activities
GlobalGiving | Ukraine Relief Activities
International Medical Corps | Ukraine Relief Activities
International Rescue Committee | Ukraine Relief Activities
MAP International | Ukraine Relief Activities
Matthew 25: Ministries | Ukraine Relief Activities
Medical Teams International | Ukraine Relief Activities
Mennonite Central Committee | Ukraine Relief Activities
Mercy Corps | Ukraine Relief Activities
Operation USA | Ukraine Relief Activities
Salvation Army | Ukraine Relief Activities
Save the Children | Ukraine Relief Activities
SOS Children’s Villages – USA l Ukraine Relief Activities
United Methodist Committee on Relief | Ukraine Relief Activities
United States Association for UNHCR | Ukraine Relief Activities
