Better Business Bureau urges caution picking charities to help Ukraine

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many people want to help those in Ukraine and they are thinking of donating money or supplies.

But there are several questions you should ask about any charity that’s claiming to help.

Some of them may be con artists looking to capitalize on the crisis to steal money for themselves.

Others, while legitimate and well-meaning, may not actually have a way to get help into the war-torn areas.

The Better Business Bureau says it’s a reminder to ask questions before you give.

“Doing food drives, blankets, water, things like that, those things are very hard to transport. So you definitely want to see how they are getting there. And also a lot of charities are asking for monetary donations. It’s OK to ask them what it’s for,” said Melanie McGovern of the Better Business Bureau.

Here is a list of BBB-accredited charities that are helping in Ukraine:

Alight | Ukraine Relief Activities

American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee | Ukraine Relief Activities

Americares Foundation | Ukraine Relief Activities

CARE USA | Ukraine Relief Activities

Catholic Relief Services | Ukraine Relief Activities

CHC: Creating Healthier Communities | Ukraine Relief Activities

Direct Relief | Ukraine Relief Activities

Episcopal Relief & Development | Ukraine Relief Activities

Heart to Heart International | Ukraine Relief Activities

GlobalGiving | Ukraine Relief Activities

International Medical Corps | Ukraine Relief Activities

International Rescue Committee | Ukraine Relief Activities

MAP International | Ukraine Relief Activities

Matthew 25: Ministries | Ukraine Relief Activities

Medical Teams International | Ukraine Relief Activities

Mennonite Central Committee | Ukraine Relief Activities

Mercy Corps | Ukraine Relief Activities

Operation USA | Ukraine Relief Activities

Salvation Army | Ukraine Relief Activities

Save the Children | Ukraine Relief Activities

SOS Children’s Villages – USA l Ukraine Relief Activities

United Methodist Committee on Relief | Ukraine Relief Activities

United States Association for UNHCR | Ukraine Relief Activities

