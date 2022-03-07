Cuomo blames ‘cancel culture’ for downfall in first live appearance since resignation

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WCAX) - At a Brooklyn church Sunday morning, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke publicly for the first time since resigning over multiple sexual assault allegations six months ago.

The Democrat blamed ‘cancel culture’ for tanking his career, alleging it was driving politically motivated efforts to remove him from office. Cuomo goes on to claim the district attorneys prosecuting his case were acting in their own self-interests and wanted his job.

“My father used to say that government is an honorable profession but that politics can be a dirty business. That is especially true today when politics is so mean and extreme. When even the Democratic Party chooses to cancel people in the face of disagreement,” he said. “The political sharks in Albany smelled blood and exploited the situation for their own political purpose.”

Cuomo said no one ever told him he made them feel uncomfortable, and nothing he did violated any law or regulation. Cuomo goes on to say his behavior has been the same for decades, and, “For some, especially younger people, there is a new sensitivity.”

“Social norms evolve quickly and we are proud of that evolution, it is progress, but I didn’t appreciate how fast their perspective changed and I should have – no excuses, and I am truly sorry. I learned a powerful and painful lesson. God isn’t finished with me yet and everyday I ask him for his guidance to help me grow and learn,” he said. “My situation is illustrative of a larger issue that must be addressed because it endangers all of us. The truth is the so-called cancel culture mentality is growing and is dangerous and Democrats must beware.”

He also hinted at a future role in public life.

An independent probe found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and that he and aides worked to retaliate against an accuser.

