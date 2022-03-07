Debate over use of new herbicide in Vermont’s largest lake

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local organization has applied to get a permit that would allow them to use an herbicide called ProcellaCOR to manage an invasive plant species called milfoil in Lake Bomoseen.

Lake Bomoseen is the largest lake inside the state, a place to cool off, cast a line, or camp. But, since Eurasian Watermilfoil invaded the lake decades ago, it’s been tough to keep under control.

The Lake Bomoseen Association is a decades old neighborhood group. They say weed harvesting helps, but it isn’t as effective as ProcellaCOR could be in managing milfoil.

“The goal of applying for the permit was to give us the option to engage in an herbicide treatment if we felt like we have community support at some point in the future,” said Interim Lake Bomoseen Association Board President Sam Drazin. “So we’ve applied for the permit. We have not gotten the permit.”

But, the prospect of this becoming an option is causing controversy.

Around 100 community members rallied outside the Castleton town offices Sunday in opposition. Hundreds more are sounding off online.

“People don’t like the ideas of chemicals in their lake. This one chemical probably does kill milfoil, but we don’t know the long term chronic impact of this chemical,” said Bob Stannard, who owns a camp on Lake Bomoseen.

The Department of Environmental Conservation says the relatively new chemical has only been used in Vermont since 2019, with 10 lakes using it currently.

Lake and Ponds Program Manager Oliver Pierson says state officials need to determine if the request is in the public’s best interest before signing off on it.

“They’re looking at treating about 200 acres per year. That’d be the largest that we’ve ever permitted, if they indeed are permitted. And we’ll take a hard look to make sure they are requesting to treat any areas of the lake with any threatened rare or endangered species,” said Pierson.

Some are worried about the herbicide’s impact on fish, some of which use milfoil for shelter and reproduction.

“Vermont fish and wildlife promoted Lake Bomoseen as the top bass lake in the state of Vermont, and now we’re talking about putting chemicals in the waterway that we have no history on. That concerns me,” said Matthew Trombley of Fair Haven.

Drazin says even if the association is granted the permit their focus now is working with the community before doing anything else. The association’s arbitrary timeline schedules use of ProcellaCOR this June. Officials say treatment is not permitted after July 1, and no more than 40% of the lake can be treated in a given year.

“This is not something that’s sprayed the whole lake but this is something that is applied in, you know, very minimal amounts and very targeted areas, and then we don’t see this herbicide as something that we would do to eradicate all the milfoil,” said Drazin.

“We want a balance. We want to see the fisheries are taken care of, our water stays clean, we promote tourism in our area, and the people have an equal say,” said Trombley.

The next virtual town hall will be on March 9 at 7:30 p.m. hosted by the Lake Bomoseen Association for folks to discuss the application and how to manage milfoil moving forward.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.