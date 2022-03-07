Dieng keeps Burlington City Council seat; wins recount by 2 votes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Incumbent Burlington City Councilor Ali Dieng has been named the winner in a recount for his seat, but the fight might not be over yet.

The Board of Civil Authority has ruled that independent Dieng has won the City Council Ward 7 seat.

This keeps the balance of the Council at six Progressives, four Democrats and two independents.

The recount came down to the same two-vote difference reported on Election Day.

Shortly after winning the council seat, Dieng said he’d like to throw his hat into the ring for City Council president as outgoing Progressive Max Tracy is leaving the council.

“What is holding Burlington back is partisan politics. We are 43,000 people and we have two major parties another party, three parties, and I feel like we need to put our differences aside, come together and whoever is the mayor work with that person to get things done,” Dieng said.

Now, the decision will be made whether or not legal action will be taken from Alec Stith’s side.

Stith’s attorney says there are several ballots that were deemed defective. This could be they were not signed or delivered out of the envelope. The city reached out to those voters to give them an opportunity to fix their ballots. We don’t know if they took advantage of that offer.

Stith’s team has five days to dispute the results. His attorney, Ed Adrian, said they want to see the ballots deemed defective and they’re not ruling out legal action.

