Advertisement

Florida trooper seriously injured after stopping intoxicated woman from hitting runners, highway patrol says

ABC7 News - Weekends at 6:30pm
By Shane Battis and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida woman is facing a felony charge after troopers said she drove intoxicated into a roadblock that prevented her from hitting participants in a 10K race.

WWSB reports Kristen Kay Watts, 52, of Sarasota, was charged with DUI with serious injury after the Florida Highway Patrol said she ignored a series of roadblocks in place for the race, which goes across the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, connecting St. Petersburg with Palmetto in Manatee County.

The crash report claims Watts ignored a detour and weaved through a series of traffic cones and other barriers.

Troopers tried to stop Watts as she kept driving toward the bridge where thousands of people were running. The report states she then drove past several Florida Fish and Wildlife officers who were guarding the closed toll plaza on the Manatee County end of the bridge.

Two troopers would park their vehicles in the northbound lanes to prevent Watts from driving toward the runners, and the FHP said she crashed her BMW into one of the patrol vehicles nearly head-on.

A Sarasota woman has been charged with DUI Serious Injury after FHP says she crashed into a...
A Sarasota woman has been charged with DUI Serious Injury after FHP says she crashed into a trooper while driving toward the closed Skyway Bridge.(Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol)

Both Watts and a trooper in the patrol vehicle were injured and were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Watts was later released from the hospital and booked into the Manatee County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erin Brown WCAX
Erin Brown is saying goodbye to WCAX
Driver accused of DUI after single-vehicle crash
Gas prices soar in Vermont
Gas prices soaring throughout Vermont
Two men in St. Albans face criminal charges after police say guns were pulled during an argument.
2 St. Albans men arrested following gun incident
Taiga Motors says some Vermonters have already purchased their electric snowmobile.
Canadian company launches electric snowmobile campaign in Stowe

Latest News

AP sources: CDC to ease COVID guidelines Friday, new criteria drop mask recommendation for most...
Mask mandates go away in schools, but parent worries persist
Deadly tornadoes in Iowa left devastation on Saturday.
Mother says 4 of 7 killed in Iowa tornadoes from same family
Kyle Wolfe appeared in Rutland Superior Court last Thursday.
Man accused of stalking Vermont House speaker back in court
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is suspended through at least the 2022 season for...
Falcons WR Ridley suspended for ‘22 for bets on NFL games
According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas is at a new all-time record high.
Gas prices hit new all-time high