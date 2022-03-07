Gas prices soaring throughout Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time since 2008, the national average for a gallon of gas has surpassed $4.00/gal. That’s only 10 cents less than the all-time record.

According to GasBuddy, a company that works to track prices at many local gas stations, the statewide average here in Vermont has skyrocketed to more than $4.00 per gallon as well.

“It’s just crazy,” Jim McEnaney said. “In two years we’ve more than doubled the price of gas.”

The situation is forcing some to think twice about their fuel consumption.

“I’m thinking about riding a bike to and from work now, and cutting out driving all together unless I absolutely have to,” Ryan Pierce said.

“We tend to fuel up once a week and then hopefully that gets us through the week. But if it doesn’t, we just kind of push it till you can,” Todd Roussell said.

Economics expert Art Woolf explains the COVID recession, low supply, and the war in Ukraine, are all driving up the cost.

“A short term increased demand that is significant, a longer term increased in demand because the economies of the world are recovering and basically no significant supply increases to meet that,” Woolf said. “We’re seeing oil prices shoot to very high levels.”

Just in the last week, GasBuddy reports a 41 cent increase at pumps throughout the country, as sanctions on the Russian economy have limited their ability to export crude oil.

As the prices vary from station to station, Woolf says it could take months for the prices to drop.

“I don’t think we’re going to see prices back down to where they were a couple of months ago for quite a while. The only thing that’s really going to change things is an immediate end to hostilities in Europe, or a significant increase in production.

GasBuddy data shows, as of Friday, the nation’s daily spike in gas prices was the second highest ever. Diesel soared to its largest single-day rise, at a record 22 cents more per gallon.

