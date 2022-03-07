Green Mountain Transit, union agree on new contract for rural drivers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Mountain Transit buses in Central Vermont will keep running after the company and its union agreed on a new contract.

Some 25 drivers in Central Vermont authorized a strike last month over a lack of health care benefits.

The clock was ticking and service would have shut down in Central Vermont if a deal wasn’t reached.

But the union and Green Mountain Transit came to an agreement on Friday. The new deal includes a wage boost and an employer cost-share for family health care plans.

“In the short term it means that there will not be any labor stoppage this Friday, March 11th, and our passengers and the public can expect full service to continue without any interruptions,” said Jon Moore, the general manager of Green Mountain Transit.

GMT officials say rural and urban drivers receive different benefits because of how money flows from the federal government.

The Green Mountain Transit board of commissioners will formally approve the new three-year contract next week.

