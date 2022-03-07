Advertisement

Guest releases real bat during ‘The Batman’ screening as a prank, movie theater says

Robert Pattinson attends the world premiere of "The Batman" at Lincoln Center Josie Robertson...
Robert Pattinson attends the world premiere of "The Batman" at Lincoln Center Josie Robertson Plaza on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Moviegoers in Austin, Texas, got to see more than one type of bat during a screening of “The Batman” this weekend.

An actual bat was spotted swooping around inside the theater, putting the movie on pause while management called animal control and tried — unsuccessfully — to get the critter out, KXAN reported Friday.

Guests were offered their money back, but most chose to stick it out and watch the film “bat and all,” according to one moviegoer.

The Moviehouse & Eatery by Cinépolis says the bat was likely released into the theater as a prank. The theater’s general manager Heidi Deno said they will be “adding additional security and checking all bags upon guest entry.”

There were no reports of anyone being bitten during the incident. Less than 1% of bats in the wild have rabies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erin Brown WCAX
Erin Brown is saying goodbye to WCAX
Driver accused of DUI after single-vehicle crash
Gas prices soar in Vermont
Gas prices soaring throughout Vermont
Two men in St. Albans face criminal charges after police say guns were pulled during an argument.
2 St. Albans men arrested following gun incident
Taiga Motors says some Vermonters have already purchased their electric snowmobile.
Canadian company launches electric snowmobile campaign in Stowe

Latest News

AP sources: CDC to ease COVID guidelines Friday, new criteria drop mask recommendation for most...
Mask mandates go away in schools, but parent worries persist
Deadly tornadoes in Iowa left devastation on Saturday.
Mother says 4 of 7 killed in Iowa tornadoes from same family
Kyle Wolfe appeared in Rutland Superior Court last Thursday.
Man accused of stalking Vermont House speaker back in court
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is suspended through at least the 2022 season for...
Falcons WR Ridley suspended for ‘22 for bets on NFL games
According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas is at a new all-time record high.
Gas prices hit new all-time high