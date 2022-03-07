Local ski resort aids humanitarian efforts in Ukraine

LONDONDERRY, Vt. (WCAX) - A mass exodus of Ukrainians is creating what officials say is Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War II.

To aid the humanitarian efforts there, Magic Mountain is raising money for the cause.

Over the weekend, the resort raised nearly $10,000 for Save the Children’s Ukraine crisis relief fund.

The resort will donate $10 for every lift ticket sold, and is going to match any cash donations as well. President of Ski Magic, Geoff Hatheway says the resort stepped up in a big way.

“Hopefully it brings awareness to others outside of our little community, that there are things they can do to try and help the situation.”

He says they are still working to think of additional ways to help those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

