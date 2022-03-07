Advertisement

Local ski resort aids humanitarian efforts in Ukraine

By Cam Smith
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDONDERRY, Vt. (WCAX) - A mass exodus of Ukrainians is creating what officials say is Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War II.

To aid the humanitarian efforts there, Magic Mountain is raising money for the cause.

Over the weekend, the resort raised nearly $10,000 for Save the Children’s Ukraine crisis relief fund.

The resort will donate $10 for every lift ticket sold, and is going to match any cash donations as well. President of Ski Magic, Geoff Hatheway says the resort stepped up in a big way.

“Hopefully it brings awareness to others outside of our little community, that there are things they can do to try and help the situation.”

He says they are still working to think of additional ways to help those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erin Brown WCAX
Erin Brown is saying goodbye to WCAX
Driver accused of DUI after single-vehicle crash
Taiga Motors says some Vermonters have already purchased their electric snowmobile.
Canadian company launches electric snowmobile campaign in Stowe
There will be a public meeting on March 9 where the towns will discuss different options for...
Burlington, South Burlington to consider bike, pedestrian corridor
Gas prices soar in Vermont
Gas prices soaring throughout Vermont

Latest News

Rice boys basketball advances to third straight state final
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared to be hinting at a political comeback in remarks at...
Cuomo blames ‘cancel culture’ for downfall in first live appearance since resignation
Ward has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment and Criminal Threatening....
Two St. Albans men arrested for brandishing guns
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared to be hinting at a political comeback in remarks at...
Cuomo blames ‘cancel culture’ for downfall in first live appearance since resignation
Palmer's Sugarhouse hopes to host sugar on snow parties until around mid-April.
Sugaring season kicks off