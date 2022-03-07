The Lois McClure to be retired in 2023

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - A replica of a 19th-century Lake Champlain freighter is being retired.

For 20 years, the Lois McClure sailed the lake educating people about the region’s maritime history.

The 1862 canal schooner belongs to the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum. It was built with the help of shipwrights, historians, archaeologists and hundreds of volunteers.

But the museum says it’s time for McClure to come ashore.

The museum’s website says she will retire in October 2023.

