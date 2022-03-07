Advertisement

Man accused of stalking Vermont House speaker back in court

Kyle Wolfe appeared in Rutland Superior Court last Thursday.
Kyle Wolfe appeared in Rutland Superior Court last Thursday.(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The man charged with threatening Vermont’s House speaker was back in court on Monday accused of ignoring a judge’s orders.

Kyle Wolfe now faces charges in three counties in connection with making repeated threats against Rep. Jill Krowinski.

Wolfe’s original charges date back to October 2021 when police arrested him inside the Statehouse and charged him with aggravated disorderly conduct in Washington County.

Police say he made threats directed at Speaker Krowinski. According to the affidavit, police found a muzzleloader inside his vehicle.

Wolfe was told to leave the speaker alone but police say he didn’t.

Wolfe pleaded not guilty to charges in Rutland County, where he’s accused of making Facebook posts in February from his Rutland home, even though he wrote at the time that he knew it was illegal.

After that, Krowinski told Capitol Police she’s scared and thinks Wolfe is escalating, and she doesn’t want him to leave Rutland County.

So last week, the court told him to stay at home. But prosecutors say he didn’t. They say he traveled to South Burlington and boasted about it on Instagram.

Chittenden County wants Wolfe’s case sent back to where this all began.

“That this be immediately transferred to Washington County,” Chittenden County Prosecutor Sarah George said.

The judge on Monday said Wolfe can leave home one day a week to grocery shop and do his laundry but he must stay within Rutland County. It’s not clear what will happen if he doesn’t.

Related Stories:

Rutland man accused of stalking Vt. House speaker faces additional charges

Rutland man accused of stalking Vermont House speaker

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erin Brown WCAX
Erin Brown is saying goodbye to WCAX
Driver accused of DUI after single-vehicle crash
Gas prices soar in Vermont
Gas prices soaring throughout Vermont
Two men in St. Albans face criminal charges after police say guns were pulled during an argument.
2 St. Albans men arrested following gun incident
Taiga Motors says some Vermonters have already purchased their electric snowmobile.
Canadian company launches electric snowmobile campaign in Stowe

Latest News

Green Mountain Transit buses in Central Vermont will keep running after the company and its...
Green Mountain Transit, union agree on new contract for rural drivers
A poaching investigation in Athens led to the seizure of drugs and guns.
Vermont poaching investigation leads to illegal guns, drugs
John Kascenska
Outdoor first-aid educator appointed to Vermont Legislature
FILE — David Lidstone, 81, stands for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10,...
‘River Dave’ a no-show in court on trespassing charge