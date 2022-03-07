Man accused of stalking Vermont House speaker back in court

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The man charged with threatening Vermont’s House speaker was back in court on Monday accused of ignoring a judge’s orders.

Kyle Wolfe now faces charges in three counties in connection with making repeated threats against Rep. Jill Krowinski.

Wolfe’s original charges date back to October 2021 when police arrested him inside the Statehouse and charged him with aggravated disorderly conduct in Washington County.

Police say he made threats directed at Speaker Krowinski. According to the affidavit, police found a muzzleloader inside his vehicle.

Wolfe was told to leave the speaker alone but police say he didn’t.

Wolfe pleaded not guilty to charges in Rutland County, where he’s accused of making Facebook posts in February from his Rutland home, even though he wrote at the time that he knew it was illegal.

After that, Krowinski told Capitol Police she’s scared and thinks Wolfe is escalating, and she doesn’t want him to leave Rutland County.

So last week, the court told him to stay at home. But prosecutors say he didn’t. They say he traveled to South Burlington and boasted about it on Instagram.

Chittenden County wants Wolfe’s case sent back to where this all began.

“That this be immediately transferred to Washington County,” Chittenden County Prosecutor Sarah George said.

The judge on Monday said Wolfe can leave home one day a week to grocery shop and do his laundry but he must stay within Rutland County. It’s not clear what will happen if he doesn’t.

