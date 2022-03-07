MiVT: Vermont Country Candles

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Fruity fragrance fills the air in one Lyndonville shop, as Magon Lindgren begins to pour another batch of candles.

“I love candles, and they’re a little expensive so I decided to research and try to make my own,” she said.

After working a career in sales, Lindgren decided to pursue something a little sweeter back in 2017. She says she taught herself how to make undyed soy candles as a healthier and cheaper way to enjoy one of her favorite things.

“It was a learning process because I had to make sure the wicks are correct with the wax, and the container size, and the wick size, and heat the wax to the right temperature, and put the right amount of fragrance in,” she explained.

Ample trial and error and positive reviews for friends gave Lindgren the boost she needed to launch Vermont Country Candles in 2018. Now, it’s a side hustle making its way toward a full-time endeavor.

Her next step is to move from her home-candle making process, into a new space with her preexisting business, Clean Sweep Chimney Service.

“I’m growing out of my space so I need a bigger space. I will be selling candles and I’m hoping to add soaps and lotions and things like that in the future,” she said.

Vermont Country Candles are up for grabs online, at craft shows and in some small stores across Vermont.

Lindgren tells us they’re a popular pick thanks to their Vermont-centric scents, like “Autumn in Vermont” or “Maple Butter.”

When we paid a visit, it was a summer scent making it’s way to shelves.

“I am making my own scent because I do have some exclusive scents you can only get through me,” Lindgren said. “This one is called Wedding Bells.”

Lindgren also makes candles for Steven van Zandt’s website. Van Zandt is best known as Bruce Springsteen’s guitarist, and for his work on “The Sopranos.”

But whether they’re going to rock and roll fans or not, this Vermonter is just happy to make her natural candles for all to enjoy.

“I think I like people’s reactions when they say how much they love my candles and I just love them,” Lindgren said. “I think it’s fun, this is my retirement plan for sure.”

