New Hampshire House Democratic leader Cushing dies at 69

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Officials have announced the death of New Hampshire State Rep. Robert “Renny” Cushing, who staged a massive sit-in against nuclear power in the 1970s and spent later decades standing up for social justice at the Statehouse.

The state House Democratic Office said Cushing died Monday at his home. He was 69. The Democrat from Hampton had been fighting stage 4 prostate cancer.

Cushing was in his eighth nonconsecutive term in the House and even as his illness progressed, he was elected House Democratic leader in late 2020.

Cushing was a co-founder of the Clamshell Alliance, which fought the construction of the Seabrook Station nuclear plant. He also led the successful effort to repeal New Hampshire’s death penalty.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)