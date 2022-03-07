Advertisement

NYC sheds vaccination mandate, school masks precautions

New York City has shed major COVID-19 precautions. - File photo
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - New York City has shed major COVID-19 precautions. Masks are now optional in city schools, and restaurants and other businesses can stop asking patrons for proof of vaccination.

Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday that indoor venues including restaurants, theaters and gyms would no longer be required to check the vaccination status of patrons as of Monday. Businesses can require vaccination if they choose to.

Proof of vaccination will be required at Broadway theaters at least until April 30.

Masks can come off in public school classrooms for the first time since March 2020.

Masks are still required for children under 5.

