Outdoor first-aid educator appointed to Vermont Legislature

John Kascenska
John Kascenska(Photo provided)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Burke man who runs a business that provides outdoor education has been appointed to the Vermont Legislature.

The appointment of Republican John Kascenska was announced Monday by Gov. Phil Scott. Kascenska is replacing Rep. Patrick Seymour, who resigned.

Scott says Kascenska has demonstrated a commitment to public service and has a wide range of experience that will be valuable in the House of Representatives.

Kascenska is the founder and owner of Kingdom Adventures Mountain Guides in East Burke. His primary work includes wilderness first responder training. During the winter months, he teaches courses in avalanche safety and rescue on Mount Washington in New Hampshire.

