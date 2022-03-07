Advertisement

Rare Toyota sells for more than $2 million

A rare 1967 Toyota Shelby 2000GT sold for $2.5 million at an auction on Friday.
A rare 1967 Toyota Shelby 2000GT sold for $2.5 million at an auction on Friday.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A 1967 Toyota Shelby 2000GT sold for $2.5 million at a car auction on Friday, making it the most valuable Japanese car ever sold at an auction.

A large part of its value comes from the fact it was turned into a competitive race car by Carroll Shelby.

There were only 351 Toyota 2000GT models ever built between 1967 and 1971.

One car was even featured in the James Bond movie, “You Only Live Twice.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erin Brown WCAX
Erin Brown is saying goodbye to WCAX
Driver accused of DUI after single-vehicle crash
Gas prices soar in Vermont
Gas prices soaring throughout Vermont
Two men in St. Albans face criminal charges after police say guns were pulled during an argument.
2 St. Albans men arrested following gun incident
Taiga Motors says some Vermonters have already purchased their electric snowmobile.
Canadian company launches electric snowmobile campaign in Stowe

Latest News

The Wall St. street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Biggest stock slide on Wall Street since ‘20 as oil surges
AP sources: CDC to ease COVID guidelines Friday, new criteria drop mask recommendation for most...
Mask mandates go away in schools, but parent worries persist
Deadly tornadoes in Iowa left devastation on Saturday.
Mother says 4 of 7 killed in Iowa tornadoes from same family
Kyle Wolfe appeared in Rutland Superior Court last Thursday.
Man accused of stalking Vermont House speaker back in court
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is suspended through at least the 2022 season for...
Falcons WR Ridley suspended for ‘22 for bets on NFL games