Advertisement

‘River Dave’ a no-show in court on trespassing charge

FILE — David Lidstone, 81, stands for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10,...
FILE — David Lidstone, 81, stands for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Boscawen, N.H. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)(Steven Senne | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a former hermit in New Hampshire after he didn’t show up for his arraignment on trespassing charges.

David Lidstone, 81, is charged with trespassing on the wooded property he made his home for 27 years.

A prosecutor said Monday the state of New Hampshire has had no contact with Lidstone on the misdemeanor charge. No lawyer was listed for him and he did not respond to phone messages.

Lidstone is known as “River Dave.” He had been living in a shed on the property after his rustic cabin burned down over the summer.

Related Stories:

‘River Dave’ arrested after returning to live at cabin site

Tech billionaire gives New Hampshire hermit ‘River Dave’ $180,000

‘River Dave’ doesn’t think he can go back to being a hermit

‘River Dave’ grateful for help after fire ravaged cabin he squatted in for 3 decades

Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed

After decades in woods, New Hampshire man forced from cabin

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Erin Brown WCAX
Erin Brown is saying goodbye to WCAX
Driver accused of DUI after single-vehicle crash
Gas prices soar in Vermont
Gas prices soaring throughout Vermont
Two men in St. Albans face criminal charges after police say guns were pulled during an argument.
2 St. Albans men arrested following gun incident
Taiga Motors says some Vermonters have already purchased their electric snowmobile.
Canadian company launches electric snowmobile campaign in Stowe

Latest News

Kyle Wolfe appeared in Rutland Superior Court last Thursday.
Man accused of stalking Vermont House speaker back in court
Green Mountain Transit buses in Central Vermont will keep running after the company and its...
Green Mountain Transit, union agree on new contract for rural drivers
A poaching investigation in Athens led to the seizure of drugs and guns.
Vermont poaching investigation leads to illegal guns, drugs
John Kascenska
Outdoor first-aid educator appointed to Vermont Legislature