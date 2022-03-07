‘River Dave’ a no-show in court on trespassing charge

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a former hermit in New Hampshire after he didn’t show up for his arraignment on trespassing charges.

David Lidstone, 81, is charged with trespassing on the wooded property he made his home for 27 years.

A prosecutor said Monday the state of New Hampshire has had no contact with Lidstone on the misdemeanor charge. No lawyer was listed for him and he did not respond to phone messages.

Lidstone is known as “River Dave.” He had been living in a shed on the property after his rustic cabin burned down over the summer.

Related Stories:

‘River Dave’ arrested after returning to live at cabin site

Tech billionaire gives New Hampshire hermit ‘River Dave’ $180,000

‘River Dave’ doesn’t think he can go back to being a hermit

‘River Dave’ grateful for help after fire ravaged cabin he squatted in for 3 decades

Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed

After decades in woods, New Hampshire man forced from cabin

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)