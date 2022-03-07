Rockingham residents overwhelmingly approve plan to buy train station

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Rockingham is moving forward with plans to purchase the train station in downtown Bellows Falls.

On Town Meeting Day, residents voted overwhelmingly to buy the building, which is currently owned by Vermont Rail Systems. It needs major repairs, but town officials say the current owners didn’t want to make those.

The first phase of the project, which includes the purchase, is estimated to cost around $350,000.

The town wants to get state and federal grants to help.

“With the tripling of service during the next 10 years, it’s a lot of foot traffic that can really make a difference. We have a vibrant downtown but there’s 3,000 people who live here and really critical to the vibrancy is attracting more folks,” said Gary Fox, the Rockingham development director.

The total renovation, which includes a complete overhaul of the facility, will cost an estimated $4 million. It’s part of a $30 million upgrade to road and bridge infrastructure in the area.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.