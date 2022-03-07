Sugaring season kicks off

Shelburne, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s that time of year again to indulge in some of Vermont’s traditional treats!

Warm, spring-like temperatures ushered in the second day of the sugaring season.

Palmer’s Sugarhouse is celebrating with sugar on snow parties every Saturday and Sunday until the sap stops flowing.

Owner David Palmer says weather wasn’t on maple makers’ side last year.

“Nobody really knows what’ll happen with the sugaring season. We all hope we’ll have a fantastic productive season. Last year was very hard, it was much less production than we’ve had in previous years,” said Palmer.

Palmer’s hopes to host the sugar on snow parties until around mid-April.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.