Advertisement

Sugaring season kicks off

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Shelburne, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s that time of year again to indulge in some of Vermont’s traditional treats!

Warm, spring-like temperatures ushered in the second day of the sugaring season.

Palmer’s Sugarhouse is celebrating with sugar on snow parties every Saturday and Sunday until the sap stops flowing.

Owner David Palmer says weather wasn’t on maple makers’ side last year.

“Nobody really knows what’ll happen with the sugaring season. We all hope we’ll have a fantastic productive season. Last year was very hard, it was much less production than we’ve had in previous years,” said Palmer.

Palmer’s hopes to host the sugar on snow parties until around mid-April.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erin Brown WCAX
Erin Brown is saying goodbye to WCAX
Driver accused of DUI after single-vehicle crash
Taiga Motors says some Vermonters have already purchased their electric snowmobile.
Canadian company launches electric snowmobile campaign in Stowe
There will be a public meeting on March 9 where the towns will discuss different options for...
Burlington, South Burlington to consider bike, pedestrian corridor
Gas prices soar in Vermont
Gas prices soaring throughout Vermont

Latest News

Rice boys basketball advances to third straight state final
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared to be hinting at a political comeback in remarks at...
Cuomo blames ‘cancel culture’ for downfall in first live appearance since resignation
Ward has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment and Criminal Threatening....
Two St. Albans men arrested for brandishing guns
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared to be hinting at a political comeback in remarks at...
Cuomo blames ‘cancel culture’ for downfall in first live appearance since resignation