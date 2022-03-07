Advertisement

Two St. Albans men arrested for brandishing guns

Ward has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment and Criminal Threatening....
Ward has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment and Criminal Threatening. Champoux has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Two St. Albans men were arrested for brandishing guns in the wake of an argument early Sunday morning.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Luc Champoux, 22, of St. Albans is accused of pointing a handgun at his housemates after a disagreement. Champoux told deputies he was renting an apartment over the garage of a home on Jean Lane in the Town. He says he had dinner, drinks, and played games with the homeowners in the main part of the house. At some point during the evening, there was a disagreement between Champoux and the residents. That’s when they say he brandished a handgun.

While deputies were responding to that incident just after midnight, Ryan Ward, 37, called St. Albans City police and told the dispatcher he was going to attack Champoux with a gun. When a deputy arrived at Ward’s home, Ward answered the door with a loaded gun in his hand pointing in the direction of the deputy.

After multiple commands for Ward to drop the gun, he complied. Ward was taken into custody without further incident.

Both were lodged at the Northwest Regional Correctional Facility. Ward has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment and Criminal Threatening. Champoux has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erin Brown WCAX
Erin Brown is saying goodbye to WCAX
Driver accused of DUI after single-vehicle crash
Taiga Motors says some Vermonters have already purchased their electric snowmobile.
Canadian company launches electric snowmobile campaign in Stowe
There will be a public meeting on March 9 where the towns will discuss different options for...
Burlington, South Burlington to consider bike, pedestrian corridor
Gas prices soar in Vermont
Gas prices soaring throughout Vermont

Latest News

Rice boys basketball advances to third straight state final
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared to be hinting at a political comeback in remarks at...
Cuomo blames ‘cancel culture’ for downfall in first live appearance since resignation
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared to be hinting at a political comeback in remarks at...
Cuomo blames ‘cancel culture’ for downfall in first live appearance since resignation
Palmer's Sugarhouse hopes to host sugar on snow parties until around mid-April.
Sugaring season kicks off