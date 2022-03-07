Two St. Albans men arrested for brandishing guns

SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Two St. Albans men were arrested for brandishing guns in the wake of an argument early Sunday morning.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Luc Champoux, 22, of St. Albans is accused of pointing a handgun at his housemates after a disagreement. Champoux told deputies he was renting an apartment over the garage of a home on Jean Lane in the Town. He says he had dinner, drinks, and played games with the homeowners in the main part of the house. At some point during the evening, there was a disagreement between Champoux and the residents. That’s when they say he brandished a handgun.

While deputies were responding to that incident just after midnight, Ryan Ward, 37, called St. Albans City police and told the dispatcher he was going to attack Champoux with a gun. When a deputy arrived at Ward’s home, Ward answered the door with a loaded gun in his hand pointing in the direction of the deputy.

After multiple commands for Ward to drop the gun, he complied. Ward was taken into custody without further incident.

Both were lodged at the Northwest Regional Correctional Facility. Ward has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment and Criminal Threatening. Champoux has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment.

