Celebrating maple season and the research behind Vermont’s liquid gold

UNDERHILL, Vt. (WCAX) - Sap is flowing at the Proctor Maple Research Center. Monday, Gov. Phil Scott officially kicked off the maple season with a ceremonial tree-tapping.

It was a dual celebration in Underhill as the maple season begins and a major maple player turns 75.

“This was a great way for us to kind of come together and sort of kick off the yearlong celebration that we’re having,” said Abby van den Berg, the assistant director of the Proctor Maple Research Center.

It’s a bit of a change from the traditional maple farm but without the Proctor Maple Research Center, Vermont maple sugarers would be at a major disadvantage.

“We want them to be able to get good yields and make high-quality maple syrup. Also, we also want to make sure they can do that for the long term,” van den Berg said.

It’s because of Proctor’s 75 years of research that Vermont syrup is as plentiful and delicious as it is, as scientists work to help farmers capitalize on yield and flavor each year.

The 6,000 trees there yield about a half-gallon of maple syrup per tree, which van den Berg says is an excellent yield.

Last year, because of weather, they only saw about one-third of a gallon per tree.

“The process that we do to make maple syrup depends entirely on Mother Nature,” van den Berg said.

Governor Scott, ahead of the ceremonial tree-tapping, acknowledged the major role the UVM research center plays in helping Vermont’s maple industry.

Scott says depending on the weather, Vermont can put out 2 million gallons of maple per season, making Vermont the number one producer in the country.

“I would say, in fact, I have said-- every chance I get-- it’s the best in the world,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

Now, as we enter spring, researchers, sugarers and consumers alike can only hope for the much-needed freeze-thaw cycle that the sap needs to drip.

“While we don’t know how the weather will treat us over the next few weeks, what we do know is that when the last tap is pulled, Vermont will once again lead the nation in maple,” Scott said.

Despite the governor’s uncertainty, researchers say things are looking up.

“So far, so good,” van den Berg laughed.

As for the syrup made at Proctor, it’s served on UVM’s campus and sold in their bookstore, as well, so if you’re looking for some ceremonial syrup, that’s where you can find it.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.